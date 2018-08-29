Students have better lunches: survey

Nutritional values have improved in lower primary school student lunches across Hong Kong, a government survey has showed.

In January, the Centre for Health Protection and the Centre for Food Safety collected 100 lunch samples randomly from 26 primary schools to examine the amount of energy and major nutrient content they contained.

Results showed the levels of trans fat and sugar in more than 90% of the lunch samples were below the upper limits of recommended intake, falling by 7% and 15% compared to a similar survey in 2013.

Releasing the survey findings today, Assistant Director of Health Dr Anne Fung said it is also encouraging to see the average sodium content per lunch has dropped significantly from 951 mg in the 2013 survey to 818 mg in this round of testing - a 14% decrease.

“We launched the Salt Reduction Scheme for School Lunches in 2017-18. The purpose of which is really, to gradually reduce the sodium contents of our school lunches from a high of 950 mg on average in 2013, to our ultimate target of 500mg in 10 years. So on average we hope that the sodium level could be reduced by 5% to 10% every year.

“In 2018, the average sodium content per lunch is about 800 mg, which is already below the 905 mg target we set. We are satisfied with this reduction.”

In the new school year, 12 lunch suppliers participating in the scheme will supply sodium-reduced lunches to about 480 primary schools in the city.

Click here for tips on eating smart in schools.