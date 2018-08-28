Law Chi-kwong visits elderly facilities

Dr Law watches a demonstration of the automated drug-dispensing system at Chi Lin Care & Attention Home and Chi Lin Day Care Centre for the Elderly.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (left) visits elderly residents at Chi Lin Care & Attention Home and Chi Lin Day Care Centre for the Elderly.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong toured elderly and rehabilitation facilities in Diamond Hill and Tuen Mun today.

Dr Law stopped by Chi Lin Care & Attention Home and Chi Lin Day Care Centre for the Elderly in Diamond Hill to visit elderly residents.

The medical centre in the care home arranges for doctors to provide consultation and health checks for residents. Dental clinics are also available for oral care and dental treatment.

The day care centre provides personal care, rehabilitation exercises, health education and carers' support for elderly clients. It also offers self-care, cognition, behavioural and psychological training to help slow down mental deterioration in dementia patients.

Dr Law then went to Tuen Mun Long Stay Care Home of the New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association to visit patients with chronic mental illness.

He toured various facilities and learned about the multi-disciplinary care services provided by care attendants, social work personnel and nurses.

The care home is equipped with an anti-wandering system which helps elderly residents from getting lost, and a ceiling hoist system which assists those with impaired mobility to go to the toilet or bathe.

Physiotherapists and occupational therapists at the residence have introduced physical training technology to enhance the effectiveness of therapy.

Dr Law said the ageing of people with disabilities increases demand for rehabilitation and residential services, adding the use of gerontechnology can better address increasingly complex care needs and reduce the burden on staff.

He said the Government has allocated additional resources this year to strengthen care for ageing rehabilitation service users.

After the visit, Dr Law met District Councillors to discuss labour and welfare matters.