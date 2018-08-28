HK talent list released

The Government has published the first Talent List of Hong Kong to attract quality people from around the world.

The list highlights specific professions needed most for Hong Kong's economic development.

Chief Secretary and Chairman of the Human Resources Planning Commission Matthew Cheung said: "Hong Kong welcomes talents from all over the world with valuable skills, knowledge and experience to work here, bringing their talent into full play and further developing their careers.

“The promulgation of the Talent List is one of our major initiatives to enhance our competitive advantages in attracting international talents, creating cluster effects, stimulating the development of local talents and propelling Hong Kong forward."

The list will be updated regularly to keep up with the city’s latest developments and needs.

It specifies 11 professions - waste treatment specialists, asset management professionals, marine insurance experts, fintech professionals, actuaries, data scientists and cyber security specialists, innovation and technology experts, naval architects, marine engineers and superintendents of ships, creative industry professionals, and dispute resolution experts and transactional lawyers.

Immigration facilitation will be provided to eligible people through the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme within its existing annual quota of 1,000.

Successful applicants are not required to have secured an offer of local employment for settlement in Hong Kong.

Those who meet the specifications of their profession on the list will be given bonus marks under the scheme’s General Points Test.

Applications are now open.