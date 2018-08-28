Views sought on 5G services

The Government today launched a public consultation on the allocation and assignment arrangements of 5G mobile services and the spectrum utilisation fee.

A total of 200 MHz of spectrum in the 3.3 GHz band and the 4.9 GHz band will be available next year for the provision of 5G public mobile services.

The Communications Authority said the 4.9 GHz band will be able to support deployment of 5G services in any locations in Hong Kong and the 3.3 GHz band can enhance 5G indoor coverage in conjunction with spectrum in other frequency bands.

As there will likely be competing demand for the spectrum, the authority proposes to assign the spectrum by auction.

It is also proposed the spectrum utilisation fee be determined by auction and that the reserve prices be set by the Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development.

After collecting views from the consultation exercise, the Government will announce the decisions on the arrangements around the end of 2018.

The public consultation will be held until September 26 with the spectrum auctions expected to take place around mid-2019.

Click here for the consultation document.