HK to lawfully deal with independence

The Central Government supports Hong Kong in lawfully handling matters relating to independence advocacy.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing today, Secretary for Security John Lee said Vice-Premier of the State Council Han Zheng mentioned there would be no tolerance of any attempt to threaten state sovereignty.

Mr Zheng met the Hong Kong Disciplined Services Cultural Exchange Delegation led by Mr Lee at the Great Hall of the People yesterday.

The security chief said: “When the Vice-Premier talked to the delegation, in addition to his recognition of the work of the disciplined services, he explained how important it is for the disciplined services to correctly understand the Basic Law and also act in accordance with the laws in Hong Kong.

“He did mention that in connection with any independence advocacy, the Security Bureau should deal with it in accordance with the laws.”

Mr Lee also said he will handle the Hong Kong National Party's case strictly in accordance with the Societies Ordinance.