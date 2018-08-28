Kevin Yeung visits Yau Tsim Mong

Mr Yeung (second left) is briefed on a building revitalisation project which transformed a historic building into a Chinese medical healthcare centre.

Mr Yeung plays the role of a bus driver in a bus ride game at the kindergarten.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung participates in activities with students at Western Pacific Kindergarten during a visit to Yau Tsim Mong District.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung visited Yau Tsim Mong District today to learn about kindergarten activities for non-Chinese speaking children and a building revitalisation project.

Mr Yeung first went to Lui Seng Chun, a Grade I historic building which was turned into a Chinese medical healthcare centre under the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme.

He toured the Chinese medicine clinic and dispensary and was briefed by representatives of the Hong Kong Baptist University on the revitalisation project.

Mr Yeung then visited Western Pacific Kindergarten to learn about its support for non-Chinese speaking children.

More than 90% of the kindergarten’s students come from non-Chinese speaking families.

An ethnic minority English teacher and a local Chinese teacher work together in each class to enhance students' Chinese and English proficiency.

Mr Yeung was later invited to join a bus ride game with the students.

He said the Government has earmarked $500 million in the 2018-19 Budget to strengthen support services for ethnic minorities, which includes enhancing support for non-Chinese speaking students in learning Chinese as well as employment and training opportunities.

Mr Yeung also met Yau Tsim Mong District Councillors.