Not time for nat'l security committee

Hong Kong does not currently need to set up a national security committee as it has yet to enact Article 23 of the Basic Law.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement before today’s Executive Council meeting, following yesterday’s announcement the Macau government has set up such a committee.

She said Macau’s situation is different from Hong Kong, as Macau already enacted national security legislation in 2009.

“I read from the announcement made by the Macau government, the decision to set up a committee to safeguard national security is to further enhance and improve the legal system to protect national safety. And that is of course premised on the fact that in the year 2009, Macau has already enacted a piece of legislation to protect national security. In our case, it is local legislation to put into effect Basic Law Article 23.”

She said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has an unavoidable responsibility to ensure national security, but it needs to wait for an appropriate time and the right atmosphere in the community.

“Our primary responsibility is to find the right opportunity and create the necessary conditions for us to put into effect the local legislation before we need a committee to ensure the legislation is being effectively enforced.”