Gov’t continues anti-mosquito effort

The Government will continue taking action to eradicate mosquitoes, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Mrs Lam said the Government will maintain its mosquito control measures despite there being no new local Dengue fever cases reported in the past two days.

She said the measures would not only be implemented in Cheung Chau and Lion Rock Park, but also at high-risk areas.

Government departments have sent staff to schools in Cheung Chau to carry out anti-mosquito work.

Mrs Lam urged people to take anti-mosquito measures to prevent the spread of Dengue fever.