More education measures set

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said new initiatives will be implemented in the 2018-2019 school year.

Ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said the Government attaches great importance to quality education, adding initiatives funded by the allocation of $3.6 billion were implemented in the last school year.

She said more measures will be launched this year to create a caring, stable and inspiring education environment.

One of the measures will implement the "one school social worker for each school" policy in all primary schools.

Other measures include a subsidy to promote reading and the phased introduction of a Special Educational Needs Coordinator for each public primary and secondary school.

Public schools will also be able to apply for funding from a $3 billion programme set up by the Quality Education Fund, to provide school-based curriculum and student support.