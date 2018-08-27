John Lee visits Beijing

Mr Lee (left) meets Head of the National Office of Port Administration of the General Administration of Customs Zhang Guangzhi to exchange views on port administration.

Secretary for Security John Lee (left) meets Member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of the Political & Legal Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Guo Shengkun.

Secretary for Security John Lee visited Beijing today.

Mr Lee met Member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of the Political & Legal Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Guo Shengkun, and State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi to update them on the latest law and order situation in Hong Kong.

In the afternoon, Mr Lee, leading the Hong Kong Disciplined Services Cultural Exchange Delegation, visited Vice-Premier of the State Council Han Zheng at the Great Hall of the People.

He then met Head of the National Office of Port Administration of the General Administration of Customs Zhang Guangzhi to discuss port administration issues.