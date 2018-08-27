KS Wong visits Kwun Tong

Mr Wong (third right) inspects environmentally friendly features of the Energizing Kowloon East Office.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) learns about the production of rubberised paving blocks made of waste tyres at the Construction Innovation & Technology Application Centre.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today visited the Construction Innovation & Technology Application Centre and Energizing Kowloon East Office in Kwun Tong.

Mr Wong first inspected an indoor air quality disinfection robot and rubberised paving blocks made of waste tyres at the centre.

He said innovative technologies can reduce construction times and minimise the environmental impact.

Mr Wong then visited the Energizing Kowloon East Office where he was briefed on proof-of-concept green trials for smart city development, including an energy efficiency data management system, a smart recycling bin system and a multi-purpose lamp post with an air quality monitoring device.

The temporary office building was built with lean construction methods and uses low embodied energy materials.

It achieved the BEAM Plus New Buildings Platinum rating endorsed by the Hong Kong Green Building Council, and is the first low-carbon temporary office in the city.

Mr Wong praised the office for creating a more low-carbon and liveable environment for the public by utilising innovative environmentally friendly technologies.

He then rode a bicycle in the Kwun Tong Promenade where he saw the trial greenway for cyclists and pedestrians.

He also met Kwun Tong District Council members.