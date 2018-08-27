July exports up 10%

The value of Hong Kong's total exports of goods rose to $359.1 billion in July, up 10% on the same month last year, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

It followed a year-on-year increase of 3.3% in June.

The value of imports increased 14% over a year earlier to $406.2 billion in July, after a year-on-year increase of 4.4% in June.

A trade deficit of $47.1 billion, equivalent to 11.6% of the value of imports, was recorded in July.

Comparing the three-month period ending July with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of exports increased 0.5%, while that of imports rose 0.4%.