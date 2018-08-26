Public mental health to be bolstered

It gives me great pleasure to take part in the CENTRAL Rat Race 2018 organised by Hongkong Land to raise funds for MINDSET to promote mental health in Hong Kong and on the Mainland. Rats usually pose a problem to the Government and our residents. Yet, I am so happy to see so many lovely and kind-hearted "rats" out here today for this good cause.

Since its inception in 2006, this fun-filled, festive relay race has highlighted the vibrancy, quality and connectivity of the iconic Central business district, the significance of work-life balance, physical fitness and mental well-being as well as the charitable spirit of the city and its corporate community.

To live in a fast-paced metropolis like Hong Kong, everyone faces various level of stress either from work, family or schools. In fact, mood or stress-related disorders are so common in Hong Kong that they make up over 50% of all caseloads, or over 120,000 cases, in the psychiatric services under the Hospital Authority, are caused by stress, signifying the magnitude of the problem.

To this end, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to strengthening the mental health and mental well-being of the people in Hong Kong. The Department of Health had, in the past few years, carried out a mental health promotion and education programme called Joyful@HK to increase public engagement in promoting mental well-being, and to increase public knowledge and understanding about mental health. The Advisory Committee on Mental Health chaired by former Secretary for Justice Wong Yan-lung, is now planning to launch an ongoing mental health public education and promotion initiative next year. We hope that through more robust promotion and education, we can reduce stigmatisation towards persons with mental health needs with a view to building a mental-health friendly society in Hong Kong.

There is scientific evidence that shows the causal relationship between good mental health and sports. And today's event is definitely an example of how sports can upkeep one's physical and mental health. I would like to express my warmest gratitude to Hongkong Land for bringing about this fun annual fixture for the 13th time in a row. I must also thank participants in this yearly iconic event on Chater Road. You all bring warmth, care and compassion and concern to those under mental stress.

On this note, I wish the CENTRAL Rat Race 2018 every success and hope that all you rats enjoy your day and please help us spread the importance of mental well-being wherever you go. Thank you.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung gave these remarks at the CENTRAL Rat Race 2018 on August 26.