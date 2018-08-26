Gov't to expand anti-mosquito efforts

From tomorrow, the Government will expand its anti-mosquito efforts in Cheung Chau to cover the whole island to ensure the safety of residents.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement today, saying the Government attaches great importance to tackling the local Dengue fever outbreak.

He said relevant departments have carried out anti-mosquito work within a 500-m radius of the residences of infected patients and at all campsites.

From tomorrow, the relevant departments will also work to wipe out mosquitoes in densely populated residential areas and in the vicinities of schools on the island.

He said there is still the possibility of more local Dengue cases cropping up due to the three to 14-day incubation period of the virus.