XRL important for HK's development

The Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link is important to promote the long-term development of Hong Kong’s economy, livelihood and social development.

Making the statement today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the rail’s opening will represent an key milestone in connecting transportation between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

It will bring new opportunities in numerous areas such as flow of people, logistics and tourism.

He added West Kowloon Station is the world’s biggest underground railway station and viewing its architecture is worth a visit, even for those not taking the train.

The station’s rooftop garden will be open to the public, Mr Cheung added.