2 more Dengue cases reported

Two more local Dengue cases have been confirmed with both patients having visited Cheung Chau, the Centre for Health Protection said today.

This brings the total number of local cases to 26 this year.

The new cases involve a 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man.

Both are in stable condition. Their blood samples tested positive for the Dengue virus.

The female patient lives in Sai Wan Road, Cheung Chau, and recalled being bitten by a mosquito. She did not travel during the incubation period.

Her son had a fever and cough but recovered while other home contacts have remained asymptomatic.

The male patient lives alone in Charming Garden, Mong Kok. He had visited Cheung Chau and travelled to Shenzhen during the incubation period. He recalled being bitten by a mosquito.

The centre is working closely with the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department to prevent a possible spread of infection.

The centre urged the public to maintain strict environmental hygiene, mosquito control and personal protective measures.

People who have visited Lion Rock Park should apply insect repellent for 14 days from their last visit and those with symptoms of Dengue fever should seek medical advice as soon as possible.

Aside from the local cases, 61 imported cases have been recorded so far this year.

Click here for more information.