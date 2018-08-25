Volunteers commended

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has commended Service Corps volunteers for their work in Shaoguan and Meizhou in Guangdong Province.

He presented 10 volunteers with certificates today at a ceremony. They were subsidised to teach in primary and secondary schools from September last year to last month.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah also praised the volunteers at the ceremony for their enthusiasm to serve others.

Mr Lau said: "At first, these young delegates were a bit nervous to start voluntary teaching in remote areas on the Mainland. It was not easy for them to adapt to the rural life and stay there for half a year to a year for voluntary teaching.

“Without passion and a caring heart, it would have been impossible for them to accomplish the mission."

He said he hoped the delegates would continue to serve individuals, the community and the country, and share their experiences with peers to encourage more young people to volunteer on the Mainland.

About 140 youths have participated in the programme since it launched in 2011.

