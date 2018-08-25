MTR might offer XRL concessions

The Mass Transit Railway Corporation may offer fare concessions or discounts for the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link to make the best use of the rail.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement today, saying the arrangement for such concessions will depend on actual capacity, different routes and seasonal effects after the service starts.

“I would expect the MTR Corporation would liaise very closely with our counterparts in the Mainland to suitably adjust the fare in a timely manner, so as to make the best use of the high-speed rail, because the high-speed rail in Mainland China has been nearly used to its capacity.

“We should ensure the Hong Kong Section of the high-speed rail as well as the connection to the Mainland cities be best used to optimise the limited resources for the benefit of Hong Kong and for passengers.”