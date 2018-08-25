More Cheung Chau infections likely

More Dengue fever cases are expected in Cheung Chau in the near future, Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said today.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Wong said the evolving situation on the island is worrisome with seven Cheung Chau-related local Dengue fever infections so far.

“It will be hard to predict what will be the course of the epidemic or the ultimate outcome of the epidemic.

“I think the most important thing is still to have prompt and extensive anti-mosquito activities.”

On vaccines for the virus, Dr Wong said there is a type of vaccine that is licensed globally but not in Hong Kong.

“The recommendation by the World Health Organization is that a locality has to have a high prevalence of the Dengue fever situation or the infection, say, over 70% of the population has been infected with the Dengue virus. So Hong Kong is far from this situation.”