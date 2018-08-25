Ombudsman recruitment begins

The post of the Ombudsman is open for applications from today.

Applicants must have Hong Kong permanent residency, a good general education, at least 15 years of experience in public administration, professional practice or private sector management at a senior level and previous experience in public or community service in Hong Kong.

Applications should be submitted to Korn/Ferry International, 15/F, St George's Building, 2 Ice House Street, Central, by September 14.

A selection board has been appointed for the recruitment exercise. The board will be chaired by Chow Chung-kong, with Fanny Law, Simon Ip and the Director of Administration as members.

Incumbent Ombudsman Connie Lau indicated earlier that she will not continue in her role after her term expires on March 31, 2019.

The Government said it respects her personal decision.