Bridge tolls announced

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Authority has announced the toll levels of its Main Bridge.

For light passenger vehicles like private cars and hire cars, the toll per vehicle per trip is RMB150, while that for heavy passenger vehicles like cross-boundary coaches is RMB200.

The tolls are RMB300 for shuttle buses, RMB115 for container trucks and RMB60 for goods vehicles.

The Transport Department said the Main Bridge and the toll plaza are situated on the Mainland and the authority will collect tolls from vehicles using the Main Bridge.

It added the toll levels have been approved according to the Mainland's laws and procedures after discussions by the three governments.