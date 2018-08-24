Security chief extends deadline

August 24, 2018

The Secretary for Security has decided to further extend the Hong Kong National Party’s period for making written representations.

 

In a statement today, the Security Bureau said the legal representative of the group’s spokesman wrote to the bureau earlier to request an extension of the deadline for making written representations in accordance with the Societies Ordinance.

 

The group can now make representations to the Secretary for Security on or before September 11.

