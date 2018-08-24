Patrick Nip visits Basic Law Library

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip views the collections of the Basic Law Library.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited the Basic Law Library today to learn about its operation.

Opened in 2004 as a joint project of the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Basic Law Institute, the library is located at the City Hall Public Library in Central.

It houses the Basic Law Collection as well as about 17,600 items such as books and journals.

Mr Nip said, since the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Government has been promoting the Basic Law through civic education, school education and civil servant training.

"The Basic Law is closely related to our daily lives. It is therefore very important to have an accurate understanding of the constitutional document.

“With its resourceful collections, the library offers a wide variety of channels for the public to understand the Basic Law. I hope that members of the public can make the best use of the library to deepen their understanding of the Basic Law."