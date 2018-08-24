1 more Dengue case reported

One more person has contracted Dengue fever, the Centre for Health Protection said today, bringing this year's total number of local Dengue cases to 24.

The new case involves a 66-year-old man who lives in Cheung Chau.

He fell ill on August 18 and he stayed in Cheung Chau during the incubation period.

The centre is investigating the case and urged the public to maintain mosquito control and personal protective measures.

It said people who have visited Lion Rock Park should apply insect repellent for 14 days after their last visit and those with symptoms of Dengue fever should seek medical advice as soon as possible.

Separately, from August 18 to 24, the centre recorded the year’s first imported chikungunya fever case. The patient had been to the Philippines during the incubation period.