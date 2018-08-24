CS inspects Kai Tak development

Mr Cheung (left) is briefed on the latest developments of the Kai Tak Development area.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Kowloon City today to learn more about the Kai Tak Development area.

Mr Cheung was given a tour of the facilities at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital.

He was pleased to learn the hospital will open in stages from the fourth quarter of this year.

Mr Cheung then went to the hospital podium to view the Kai Tak Development area.

He said to further advance the Kai Tak Development plan, the Government has taken forward the planning, design and construction of public works and infrastructure projects in stages in light of the growing population and developments in the area.

Mr Cheung was also given a tour of the summer activities at the Co-Sharing Services Centre under the Lok Sin Tong Social Housing Scheme, and spoke to participating children.

He then paid a visit to a beneficiary family under the scheme to understand the difficulties they face.

Mr Cheung stressed that the current-term Government strives to develop Hong Kong into a caring and compassionate society and will continue to introduce appropriate measures for the underprivileged.

During a stop in To Kwa Wan, he also observed the illegal parking and pedestrian congestion problems caused by tourists.

Mr Cheung pointed out the District Officer has set up an inter-departmental group to step up co-ordination and enforcement action against such problems.

To introduce practical measures to address the issue, the relevant government policy bureau will continue to pay attention to the use of tourism supporting facilities in all districts and maintain close contact with the tourism industry and stakeholders.

Before concluding the visit, Mr Cheung met Kowloon City District Councillors.