Mosquito control at schools urged

Acting Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi today urged schools to carry out anti-mosquito measures to prevent the spread of Dengue fever.

Dr Chui visited a school in Wong Tai Sin this afternoon to learn about its mosquito preventive work before the start of the new school year.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Dr Chui said supervision is significant to ensure the quality of mosquito control works.

“Today, we visited one of the schools in the Wong Tai Sin area. We understand this school already has assigned a staff designated to supervise their frontline workers and also the pest control companies they have hired to do the pest control job.

“I think this layer of supervision is very important to ensure the quality of service provided, either by the frontline cleaners or the contractors.

“The task to be provided is relatively simple, for example, cleaning the drains, blocking the keyholes in the drain covers and also emptying the plant trays. I think the key point is having another layer of supervision.”

He added the Government will conduct intensive mosquito control work in Cheung Chau and Wong Tai Sin, and urged members of the public to also carry out anti-mosquito measures.