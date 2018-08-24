Michael Wong visits Sha Tin

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (second right) meets trainees of the Hong Kong Down Syndrome Association Tiptop Training Centre.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong visited Sha Tin today to get an update on the district’s latest development.

Mr Wong visited the Hong Kong Down Syndrome Association Tiptop Training Centre where he learned about its services and facilities.

The centre provides training for people with disabilities, including vocational skills training, pre-vocational assessment and training, and job matching.

He then toured the sheltered workshop of the centre and spoke with trainees to learn more about their work and studies.

Mr Wong also met Sha Tin District Councillors.