HK, Shanghai conference held

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong co-chaired the 4th Plenary Session of the Hong Kong/Shanghai Co-operation Conference in Hong Kong today.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah attended the meeting.

Also in attendance were Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung, and Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan.

Deputy Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Huang Liuquan and Liaison Office Deputy Director Qiu Hong attended the meeting as special guests.

Hong Kong and Shanghai reached consensus on 16 co-operation areas.

In one of the co-operation areas, The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will actively participate in the first China International Import Expo, to be held in Shanghai in November, to encourage overseas enterprises to make use of Hong Kong as a base to tap into the vast Mainland market.

The two cities will encourage and support their enterprises to participate in each other's trade and business events, promote the services of the Hong Kong platform to Shanghai enterprises, and partner with Hong Kong enterprises to explore opportunities brought by the Belt & Road Initiative.

A signing ceremony on co-operation between the two places was held after the meeting.

Fifteen co-operation agreements covering the areas of legal services, education, trade and commerce, innovation and technology, culture and finance were signed by government departments, statutory bodies, professional organisations and enterprises of the two places.

Mrs Lam said the economic development of the country has moved into a new era, adding both Hong Kong and Shanghai are important windows for the opening up of the country.

“In this new context, both Hong Kong and Shanghai will complement each other and join hands to seize the opportunities available to strive for closer and deeper co-operation, with a view to serving the country's needs, contributing to the country's development and creating a win-win situation for all."