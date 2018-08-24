XRL frequency hinges on patronage

The Government will initiate discussions to increase train pairs and destinations for the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link if there is increased patronage.

Speaking to reporters today, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said an agreement has been made with the China Railway Corporation to handle such matters.

“At this moment in time, because it’s something new for Hong Kong and therefore, we are not for sure how many patronage we are going to have from day one. And therefore, we do have an agreement with the China Railway (Corporation).

“In future, if the patronage per train or the fill-up rate is high, then we would kick in the mechanism to talk about additional train pair and perhaps also additional train destination, and hopefully will bring more benefits and choices for Hong Kong people.”