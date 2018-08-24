Rural by-election gazetted

The Government gazetted the nomination period for the Rural by-election today.

Seven Rural Representative vacancies will be open for nominations from August 30 to September 12.

The by-election will return two Resident Representatives for two existing villages - Mok Ka, and Kwun Yam Shan and Kong Pui.

It will also cover five Indigenous Inhabitant Representatives for Tam Shui Hang, Ho Chung, Fan Tin San Yi Cho, Tai Wai, and Wong Ka Wai and Lung Tseng Tau.

Nomination forms are available at the Home Affairs Enquiry Centres in the New Territories, the Home Affairs Department or can be downloaded here.

Forms must be submitted in person to the Returning Officer of the respective village by 5pm on September 12.

If there is more than one validly nominated candidate for the same village, a poll will be held for that village on October 7. Eligible voters will receive a notice which specifies the date, time and place of the poll.

Call 2152 1521 for enquiries.