Camp inspires ethnic minority youth

The first phase of the Cross-disciplined Forces Training Programme for Ethnic Minority Youth was held from July 28 to 30, attracting more than 100 participants aged between nine and 25.

They took part in various training sessions, giving them a taste of the skills and physical requirements needed for different posts in the disciplinary forces.

Apart from helping the youths with career planning and community integration, the training camp also boosted their sense of social responsibility and raised crime prevention awareness.

In on the action

The summer programme left a lasting impression on 18-year-old Kaur Emandip.

She said their visit to the Fire & Ambulance Services Academy was an exciting part of the training camp.

“In the Fire & Ambulance Services Academy, it was really big. It was my first visit there and I saw (a lot of) equipment.

"Also, we saw real-life fire. So that was the coolest part over there and the heat was really strong, like you can’t even go near it.

“There was an airplane and I was quite surprised to see an airplane there because it was really huge.”

Another participant, 19-year-old Shahzeeb, said their time at the academy gave him insight into the rigorous demands of the job.

“We got to try out their training sessions and try out their fireman suit, which I think is quite heavy. The equipment they have is quite heavy. And it was a great experience.”

The programme, held at the academy, the Police College and other facilities, was a real eye-opener for Kaur and Shahzeeb.

They experienced scenarios which emulated real-life situations faced by firefighters and police officers.

“I didn’t know they had an imitated centre for the police officers to train. Because in that centre they had different scenarios already built for them, like different types of streets, different roads and different apartments for them to train in. Because police officers, they don’t know what kind of situation is going on when they arrive on the scene,” Shahzeeb said.

Officers even gave the participants a live-fire shooting demonstration at the Police College shooting range.

Career insight

The three-day training programme offered a wide range of activities, including fitness and first-aid training.

Shahzeeb said it helped with his career planning.

“Throughout this training camp, I got to meet different officers from Customs, the Immigration Department, the Fire (Services) Department as well as the Civil Aid Service and Auxiliary Medical Service.

“They really told us more information regarding the recruitment, the training process and how they became an officer.”

From an early age, Kaur has aspired to join the Police Force. She said one of the camp’s sharing sessions gave her more motivation to become a police officer.

“I am quite interested in becoming a police officer in Hong Kong. During the sharing session, one of the officers, he actually motivated me and he said, you don’t really need to panic or worry about the exams and all that, because all you have to do is be confident and actually take your time and work hard, and your hard work will pay off in the future.”

Future potential

The programme was one of the initiatives Chief Executive Carrie Lam introduced in her 2017 Policy Address.

It provides disciplinary, physical and team-building training to young ethnic minorities and raises their crime prevention awareness.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Inspector Charlotte Lam said officers wanted to ensure the participants felt comfortable and fully supported during the whole programme.

“We arranged Halal food to fulfil their religious requirement. Also, we have arranged special facilities and arrangements during the programme to support their prayer needs.

“We aim to provide an all-rounded and interactive experience for them to integrate into the community and also cultivate positive values.”

The initiative, which boosts participants' sense of social responsibility and leadership skills, will be regularised and held every July and December.

The Police plan to arrange more visits to law enforcement agencies for future programmes.