4 more Dengue cases reported

Four more people have contracted Dengue fever, the Centre for Health Protection said today, bringing the total number of local Dengue cases to 23 this year.

The new cases involve three men and one woman aged between 18 and 76. The home contacts of two patients are symptomatic.

The four patients live in Tseung Kwan O, Yuen Long and Cheung Chau. One of them had been to the surrounding areas outside Lion Rock Park during the incubation period.

The centre urged the public to maintain strict environmental hygiene, mosquito control and personal protective measures.

People who have visited Lion Rock Park should apply insect repellent for 14 days from their last visit and those with symptoms of Dengue fever should seek medical advice as soon as possible.

Click here for more information on the disease.