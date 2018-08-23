Outstanding trainees awarded

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (centre) attends the Award Ceremony of Most Improved Trainees of the Youth Employment & Training Programme.

Ten outstanding trainees were awarded at the Award Ceremony of Most Improved Trainees of the Youth Employment & Training Programme today.

The awardees achieved significant improvements in personal development, leadership or work performance during the training period.

Ten other trainees were given merit awards to encourage more young people to work hard in realising their career goals and dreams.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong encouraged young people to make good use of the programme to boost their competitive edge.

He said the Government is committed to promoting youth development, adding more than 220,000 young people have benefited from the programme.

