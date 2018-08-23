Meeting on poverty held

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung chaired the first meeting of the third-term Commission on Poverty today.

Members discussed monitoring the poverty situation with the poverty line, and promoting the work of the Community Care Fund and the Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

They also discussed the commission’s future work direction.

The third-term of the commission comprises 21 non-official members from different sectors including the Legislative Council, business, welfare organisations, education and social entrepreneurship.

For the first time, an ethnic minority member has been appointed to the commission.

Mr Cheung said: "The membership of the Commission on Poverty is highly representative, which is conducive to the promotion of tripartite collaboration amongst the community, business and government, and the examination of policies and measures to alleviate poverty and support the disadvantaged."