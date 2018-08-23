CE presents scholarships

Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiated at the Award Presentation Ceremony of the Hong Kong Scholarship for Excellence Scheme today.

The scheme aims to support local students to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies in world-renowned universities outside Hong Kong with a view to grooming a top cadre of talent to enhance the city’s competitiveness.

Eighty-three students were selected as the fourth cohort of awardees, of which 58 will pursue undergraduate studies and 25 will pursue postgraduate studies.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mrs Lam said: “Your hard-won scholarship is not an end but merely a beginning. There will be more studies, more work, more decisions on the long and winding road to realising your potential.

“Eventually, there will be a career - likely more than one - as you build your life, find your place as valuable pillars of society.

“This is indeed one of the main reasons behind the launching of this Government Scholarship Scheme in 2014.

“If Hong Kong is to maintain and retain a prosperous international economy and a rewarding community in which to live and work, we need a younger generation like you.”

Some awardees will study drama therapy and archaeology which are not taught in Hong Kong.

Awardee Lily Hui will join the Master of Arts in Fashion Retail Management course at the London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London.

“When I come back to Hong Kong, when I have to think of some marketing or funny retailing campaigns, I could draw inspiration from what I have observed in London.

“And hopefully through the interactions or the projects that I have worked (on) with the industry players, there’s other kinds of ideas or knowledge that I could bring back to the Hong Kong industry.”

Fellow awardee Sandy Ng will study for her Bachelor of Arts in Land Economy at the University of Cambridge and wants to be an environmental consultant in the future.

“In the future, I think that is a global trend that many business firms or the Government are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of many policies. And I do believe that they are trying to tune into a more environmentally-friendly way of operation.”

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung was also one of the officiating guests at the ceremony.

Click here for details on the scholarship.