HK wins gold at Asian Games

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah congratulated equestrian athlete Jacqueline Siu for winning a gold medal at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

This is the first gold medal won by the Hong Kong delegation at the games.

Mr Lau said: "Jacqueline Siu excelled in the competition to win a gold medal. This achievement fully demonstrates that her hard training has paid off and we share her joy.

“On behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, I would like to thank the coaches, staff and families who have given their support to the athletes."

The Hong Kong team has so far won one gold, two silver and seven bronze medals at the event.

