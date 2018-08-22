Another Dengue case reported

One more local Dengue case has been confirmed, the Centre for Health Protection said today, bringing the total number of local cases to 19 this year.

The patient, a 53-year-old man who lives in Sai Kung, is in stable condition.

He did not travel recently but had visited Lion Rock Park during the incubation period.

He did not recall being bitten by a mosquito recently and his home contacts have remained asymptomatic.

The centre urged the public to maintain strict environmental hygiene, mosquito control and personal protective measures.

People who have visited Lion Rock Park should apply insect repellent for 14 days from their last visit and those with symptoms of Dengue fever should seek medical advice as soon as possible.

Two talks on Dengue fever will be held in Cheung Chau and Wong Tai Sin on August 23 and 24.

