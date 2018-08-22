Patrick Nip visits Sham Shui Po

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip meets new arrivals at a community service organisation.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited Sham Shui Po today.

Mr Nip first paid a visit to a community service organisation dedicated to helping the underprivileged and spoke with some new arrivals to the city.

He told them about government services that can help with their integration into society.

Mr Nip then visited the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre, where he toured two studios specialising in fabric flower creation and photography and said he was impressed by the artists' passion.

He encouraged them to continue unleashing their creativity.

Mr Nip said: "The Government has all along been generous in devoting resources for supporting the growth of Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries.

“With the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, creative talents in Hong Kong will surely have bigger room to fulfil their potential."

Mr Nip also met members of the Sham Shui Po District Council.