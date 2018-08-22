Law Chi-kwong visits NGO

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (right) and Samaritan Befrienders Hong Kong Chairman Robert Wong (centre) discusses ways to reach out to people with suicidal thoughts.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visited the Samaritan Befrienders Hong Kong today to get an update on the services it provides to people with emotional stress or suicidal risk.

Dr Law toured the agency’s Suicide Crisis Intervention Centre in Shek Kip Mei.

The centre provides outreach service, crisis intervention and intensive counselling to people with emotional stress and suicidal risk.

The Samaritan Befrienders Hong Kong uses an online chat room, websites and social media to carry out its suicide prevention services.

It also launched a mobile application to proactively reach out to students and youths with suicidal thoughts.

Dr Law said the agency is committed to promoting the idea of cherishing lives and providing valuable services in suicide prevention.

The Social Welfare Department has increased subventions to it in 2018-19, he added.

The Government will continue to strengthen suicide prevention services, Dr Law said.