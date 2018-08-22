Romance scams increase

Secretary for Security John Lee urged the public to stay vigilant about dating scams which increased in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

Speaking to the press after today’s Fight Crime Committee meeting, Mr Lee said the Police has revealed dating scam tactics to warn people about deception.

Among the 3,671 deception cases in the first half, social media cases went up 150% and romance scam cases rose 250% compared with the first half of last year.

Mr Lee also said the amount of ecstasy seized surged 4,047% while seizures of heroin and cocaine rose 100% and 97% during the period.

The increase in drugs seized shows the effectiveness of co-operation between Hong Kong Police and authorities in the Mainland and overseas.

Reviewing the crime situation from January to June, Hong Kong’s overall crime was down 6.2% year-on-year, with 26,550 cases recorded.

A decrease in rape, arson, missing motor vehicles and blackmail cases was recorded, while the period saw a rise in homicide, pickpocketing, and wounding and serious assault cases.