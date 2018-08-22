More Wu Guanzhong works donated

The Hong Kong Museum of Art has received another round of donations of Wu Guanzhong's invaluable paintings from the celebrated artist’s family.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended the Donation Ceremony for the Works of Wu Guanzhong at Government House today and presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the late artist’s eldest son Wu Keyu.

In addition to paintings and sketches, the donation also includes items such as his work seals, documents, a certificate received in France, and a ribboned gilt medallion awarded by the French government.

The museum now boasts the biggest and most diverse collection of works by Wu Guanzhong in the world.

The collection of more than 450 items is comprised of oil and ink paintings, watercolours, sketches, a porcelain painting, and other works.

The museum is also one of the key international centres for modern Chinese painting collection and research.

A permanent Wu Guanzhong Art Gallery will be set up to share the kind and gracious donations with the public.

It will showcase the artist’s works when the museum reopens in the second half of 2019.

Activities will also be organised to commemorate the centenary of his birth.