Study subsidy to launch

The Government will subsidise 3,236 students who are pursuing full-time local self-financing undergraduate programmes in the 2019-20 academic year under the Study Subsidy Scheme for Designated Professions/Sectors.

The scheme nurtures talent to meet human resources demands and diversifies study opportunities.

It will cover 38 programmes which fall under 10 disciplines, including architecture and engineering, creative industries, financial technology, healthcare, sports and recreation, and tourism and hospitality.

Subsidised allocation will mainly go through the Joint University Programmes Admissions System to ensure students are selected on merit.

Students will receive up to $72,800 in subsidies during their chosen programmes.

