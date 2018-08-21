2 more Dengue cases reported

Two more local Dengue cases have been confirmed, the Centre for Health Protection said today, bringing the total number of local cases to 18 this year.

The new cases involve a 59-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. Both are in stable condition.

Their blood samples tested positive for Dengue virus serotype 1.

The male patient lives alone in Cheung Chau and recalled being bitten by a mosquito in Fa Peng Road on the island. He had travelled to Shunde and Guangzhou during the incubation period.

The female patient lives in Chuk Yuen (South) Estate, Wong Tai Sin. Her home contact has remained asymptomatic and has been put under medical surveillance.

She did not travel during the incubation period but had visited Lion Rock Park. She recalled being bitten by a mosquito recently.

The centre is investigating the cases and working closely with the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department to prevent a possible spread of infection.

The centre urged the public to maintain strict environmental hygiene, mosquito control and personal protective measures.

People who have visited Lion Rock Park should apply insect repellent for 14 days from their last visit and those with symptoms of Dengue fever should seek medical advice as soon as possible.

Two talks on Dengue fever will be held in Cheung Chau and Wong Tai Sin on August 23 and 24.

Aside from the local cases, 61 imported cases have been recorded so far this year.

Click here for more information on the disease.