Anti-mosquito education boosted

The Government will boost public education on anti-mosquito measures, Acting Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi said today.

Speaking to reporters after the Government's inter-departmental Pest Control Steering Committee meeting, Dr Chui said the most effective way to combat the Dengue fever outbreak is if authorities and the community both step up protective measures.

Up to now, he said the major sources of infection are still Lion Rock Park and Cheung Chau.

The Food & Health Bureau will co-ordinate with property management companies of private estates near Lion Rock Park to carry out anti-mosquito measures.

He pointed out Cheung Chau residences are mainly low houses with open areas in which stagnant water can easily accumulate and proliferate mosquitos.

The bureau will educate the public on domestic mosquito prevention on the island tomorrow in collaboration with the Islands District Council, the Cheung Chau Rural Committee, the Civil Aid Service and the Home Affairs Department.

Dr Chui said the bureau is also studying how to enhance the efficiency of releasing monthly ovitrap index figures.