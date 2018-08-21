Gov’t takes rail link issues seriously

The Government will take follow up action over the incidents concerning the Shatin to Central Link in a serious and comprehensive manner.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement ahead of Executive Council meeting today.

She said the Government takes it very seriously about the quality, the professionalism as well as the integrity of its capital works contractors.

“Following the incidents concerning the Shatin to Central Link, we will take follow up action in a very serious and comprehensive manner.

“So (when) contractors belong to our lists of contractors - they are recognised and admitted into a list of contractors for tendering government projects - we have what we call regulatory actions and these actions are undertaken by the Development Bureau.”

She said the bureau has been following up the issues very diligently, adding it will announce its decision after receiving explanations from the contractors.

Regarding the construction problems with the Hung Hom Station platform, Mrs Lam said the inquiry team has started its investigation, while an Expert Adviser Team has also been set up for the project.