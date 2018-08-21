7K views on Policy Address received

About 7,000 submissions on the upcoming Policy Address have been received, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Mrs Lam, speaking to the media ahead of today’s Executive Council meeting, said she will deliver her second Policy Address on October 10.

Twenty-eight meetings with representatives from different sectors have been held to listen to their views on the Policy Address. Fifteen more meetings will be held.

Mrs Lam said the Government is using Facebook and Instagram as additional platforms for collecting views this year.

She added the Policy Innovation & Co-ordination Office frequently produced videos to encourage people to give views on different topics.

People can also voice their opinions on a dedicated website, she said.

As of last Friday, 6,968 submissions have been received.

Among them, more than 80% were made through social media channels and the dedicated website.

Mrs Lam said as many as over 2,000 people watched her Facebook live session on the Policy Address last Friday. More than 10,000 comments were made and about 170,000 views were recorded as of yesterday.

She said the Government may use social media to engage the public in the future.