Lau Kong-wah meets cultural official

Mr Lau (third right) shows his support to Hong Kong athletes at the Asian Games.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (left) meets Indonesia’s Secretary General of the Ministry of Education & Culture Didik Suhardi.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today met Indonesia's Secretary General of the Ministry of Education & Culture Didik Suhardi in Jakarta.

They discussed boosting cultural co-operation between Hong Kong and Indonesia, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cultural co-operation between the two places.

He later called on Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian to learn more about China's latest developments in Indonesia.

Mr Lau also congratulated Hong Kong athletes for winning four medals in the Asian Games today.

Juanita Mok won a silver medal in the Wushu (Taolu) - Women's Taijiquan & Taijijian all round, and Yuen Ka-ying won a bronze medal in the Wushu (Taolu) - Women's Nanquan & Nandao all round.

Fencing athletes Liu Yan-wai and Low Ho-tin each won a bronze medal in Women's Individual Foil and Men's Individual Sabre, respectively.

Mr Lau said the awarded athletes brought glory to Hong Kong and he hoped the city’s competitors will continue to achieve good results.

He will watch more Hong Kong athletes compete tomorrow and will return to Hong Kong in the afternoon.