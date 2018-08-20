Same source for Cheung Chau cases

The Centre for Health Protection has assessed the source of infection for the two local cases of Dengue fever in Cheung Chau is the same.

The centre made the statement today according to the latest laboratory testing results.

For the second Cheung Chau case announced yesterday involving a 52-year-old man, laboratory testing revealed the genetic sequence of the virus is highly similar to that of the first Cheung Chau case announced on August 14, involving an 84-year-old woman.

As a result, repeat testing was done and it was revealed that the male patient's blood sample was positive for Dengue virus serotype 1, instead of serotype 3 as previously announced.

The centre apologised for the confusion and inconvenience caused by the error in the laboratory test result of the second Cheung Chau case, and said it will investigate to prevent reoccurrence of similar incidents in the future.

For the four local cases recorded on August 18, testing revealed the genetic sequence of the virus of one case was identical to eight earlier cases, the virus of one case could not be sequenced, and the sequencing results for the remaining two cases are pending.