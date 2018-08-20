Mosquito control meeting held

Acting Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi (fourth right) convenes an inter-departmental meeting to discuss recent local Dengue fever cases and mosquito control work.

Acting Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi convened an inter-departmental meeting today to listen to the latest situation report and risk assessment on the Dengue fever case confirmed yesterday and mosquito control work.

Dr Chui said, "The Government will stay highly vigilant to contain the risks of the spread of Dengue fever, and is very concerned about the new case yesterday. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health is currently conducting epidemiological investigations."

He said government departments will spare no effort in conducting intensive mosquito control work on Cheung Chau where the latest patient lives, urging members of the public to also carry out anti-mosquito measures themselves.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has stepped up mosquito prevention and control work at relevant districts.

It also collected samples of Aedes albopictus for virus testing to identify the infection source of the Dengue fever cases.

The Hospital Authority has activated the e-Dengue enhanced surveillance system to ensure real-time review of suspected cases and to report to the Centre for Health Protection for follow-up.

Laboratory services under the seven hospital clusters have been enhanced to provide rapid testing for Dengue fever on a seven-day-a-week basis to facilitate clinical diagnosis.

The Government's inter-departmental Pest Control Steering Committee will convene a special meeting tomorrow to discuss anti-mosquito operations.

People can learn about the details of local cases and their geographical distribution at the Dengue fever page on the Department of Health's website.

