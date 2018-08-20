Joshua Lam visits Logistics Dep’t

Mr Law (right) tours the Unallocated Store of the Storage & Distribution Section of the Supplies Management Division.

Mr Law (right) is briefed on the operation of the guillotine in the Finishing Unit of the Printing Division.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (right) inspects the quality of a printed sheet produced by a five-colour offset printing machine in the Printing Unit of the Printing Division during a visit to the Government Logistics Department.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Government Logistics Department today.

Mr Law met Director of Government Logistics Mary Chow to get an update on the department's work in providing logistics support services to government bureaus and departments, which covers procurement and supplies, transport operation and management, and printing services.

He toured the Printing Unit and the Finishing Unit of the Printing Division to learn about the printing, binding and delivery of various types of publications for bureaus and departments, including government forms and gazettes, as well as the Policy Address and Budget publications.

Mr Law then inspected the Unallocated Store of the Storage & Distribution Section of the Supplies Management Division where he was briefed on the storage and delivery of essential and emergency items for bureaus and departments.

Land Transport Division staff showed Mr Law a new electric van for the government fleet. He was pleased to learn that subject to operational requirements, the department will give priority to environmentally friendly vehicles when replacing those in the fleet.

He also met staff representatives at a tea gathering and encouraged them to continue to provide cost-effective and timely logistical support services.